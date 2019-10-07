 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian man deported from U.S., facing human-smuggling charges in Vermont

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian man deported from U.S., facing human-smuggling charges in Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont, United States
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint on Aug. 1, 2018 in West Enfield, Maine.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A Canadian man who allegedly led a smuggling organization that operated on the U.S.-Canada border for five years is now in custody and facing human-smuggling charges.

Court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington say that Godofredo Rivas-Melendez was taken into custody on Oct. 1 in Champlain, N.Y., after being deported from Canada.

He pleaded innocent to the charges against him. On Monday, the 60-year-old Rivas, a Canadian citizen who was born in El Salvador, was ordered held pending trial.

Story continues below advertisement

An indictment says Rivas’ organization specialized in smuggling people into the U.S. from Canada, sometimes in New York, but usually into Vermont.

People would pay the organization thousands of dollars to be smuggled into the United States.

Rivas’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter