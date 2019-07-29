Canadian ‘Once Upon a Time’ actor Gabe Khouth dies after motorcycle crash

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver actor Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy in the TV show 'Once Upon a Time', has died in a motorcycle crash in British Columbia. HO/The Canadian Press

Vancouver actor Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy in the TV show “Once Upon a Time,” has died after a motorcycle crash in British Columbia.

Natasha Trisko, Khouth’s talent agent, says Khouth, died Tuesday afternoon in Port Moody, about 40 kilometres east of Vancouver.

She says he may have gone into cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle.

He was 46.

Many actors are paying tribute to Khouth on Twitter, describing him as someone who always put a smile on people’s faces.

The actor’s brother, Sam Vincent, also confirmed the death on social media, saying Khouth went out doing what he loved.

Adam Horowitz, co-creator of “Once Upon a Time,” says Khouth was a lovely man, a great talent and an indelible part of the show.

“But more importantly, he was our friend,” Horowitz tweeted. “He will be missed.”