Canadian police chiefs embrace health-led response to dealing with people in mental crisis

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canadian police chiefs embrace health-led response to dealing with people in mental crisis

Jim Bronskill
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Police chiefs say they support closer collaboration with crisis workers to help prevent tragedies when their officers confront people dealing with mental-health issues.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah says sending two police officers to such calls allows only the option of transporting the person in need to a hospital.

He told MPs on the House of Commons public safety committee Friday that dispatching an officer and a crisis worker, on the other hand, allows the response team to get a better sense of what will help the person.

Story continues below advertisement

Duraiappah said his Toronto-area force responds to an average of 18 mental-health incidents a day.

There are approaches that integrate health or crisis workers into policing, he said, but not all of the questions about how to do it have been answered.

“It’s still the police trying to find a way to insert mental-health crisis response within our paradigm.”

One difficulty is finding the money and resources to make the changes, and funding available to mental-health agencies and non-profits is limited, Duraiappah said.

“This certainly would be a model that should be available to everybody.”

Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin said law-enforcement agencies are criminalizing homelessness, addiction and other issues that should be dealt with in different ways through a public health-led model.

“How do we triage mental health in our communities? How do they come into our 911 system? What role (do) paramedics or mental-health agencies play?” he asked.

Story continues below advertisement

Larkin, a member of the drug advisory committee of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, pointed to the association’s recent call for decriminalization of personal drug use as an example of a constructive approach.

The public safety committee is studying racism in Canadian policing in response to widespread concern about police mistreatment of Black and Indigenous people.

Lorraine Whitman, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada, said the issue is “of highest priority for Indigenous women who fear that their daughters or sons could be injured or killed by the very officers who are sworn to protect them.”

Whitman said two months after police shot Chantel Moore in Edmunston, N.B., the investigation into her death has yet to be completed and her mother has yet to receive the autopsy report.

“All we know from the media is that Chantel, who was not armed with a gun, was shot five times by the police who were sent to her apartment to conduct a ‘wellness check.’ How is it possible that a ‘wellness check’ could end in a murder?”

Whitman said she did not want to paint all police as racist, but she stressed that brutality and systemic discrimination must end.

Story continues below advertisement

The association has made several recommendations to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, including more transparent oversight and investigation of serious incidents involving police and Indigenous people.

It also wants to work with the Mounties on developing new protocols to help de-escalate confrontations with officers.

Whitman said Indigenous elders and other knowledge-keepers in communities could play a role in helping police handle responses when someone is in crisis.

“We need to work together, and be able to put our heads together.”

The association is keenly awaiting a comprehensive federal response to the many calls for action over a year ago from the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Toronto lawyer Julian Falconer, who has worked with Indigenous police services, urged the federal government to bring in legislative standards for these police forces, a move that would recognize the essential nature of the service.

Story continues below advertisement

The current setup leaves it to bureaucrats, rather than the law, to decide funding for Indigenous policing, he said.

“Indigenous people are entitled to equity and they are entitled to safety backed by the rule of law.”

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies