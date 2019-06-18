 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian soldier killed in parachuting accident in Bulgaria, Gen. Vance says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, says Bombardier Patrick Labrie died while taking part in a training exercise.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office confirmed the soldier’s identity this morning.

Vance, who delivered the news before today’s federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified.

He also promised an investigation into what happened.

In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences to the soldier’s friends and family.

“Saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian Armed Forces member in Exercise Swift Response in Bulgaria,” Scheer said on Twitter.

“On behalf of Canada’s Conservatives, Jill and I extend our condolences to their family and loved ones. To all members of the CAF, thank you for your service to Canada.”

