Canadian special forces supported major Iraqi military assault on Islamic State last month

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawel speaks at a Canadian Special Operations Forces Command change of command ceremony in Ottawa on April 25, 2018.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The commander of Canada’s special forces says his soldiers supported a major military offensive last month that U.S. and Iraqi officials say killed dozens of Islamic State fighters.

The two-week offensive code-named Operation Ready Lion took place in a mountain range in northern Iraq and involved using Iraqi and coalition air strikes to flush Islamic State fighters from their tunnel complexes and bunkers.

Those who fled were either captured or killed by Iraqi military snipers.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been relatively quiet about what its roughly 200 special forces soldiers in Iraq have been doing in recent years.

But in an exclusive interview with The Canadian Press, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe says his troops helped plan the operation and then helped with surveillance, resupplies and medical evacuations as it was under way.

The federal government recently extended Canada’s anti-Islamic State mission, which first started in late 2014, currently includes hundreds of other troops in addition to the special forces soldiers until next March.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

