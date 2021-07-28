Canadian veterans, Afghan interpreters seek clarity, help on resettlement as Taliban threat looms

Open this photo in gallery Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, right, is joined by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan at a press conference in Ottawa on July 23, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Afghan interpreters and Canadian veterans say the Immigration Department is failing Afghans who worked with Canada in the war-torn country, despite an announcement last week to fast-track their resettlement.

Rahim, who worked as an interpreter with Canadian soldiers via NATO in 2016-17 and whose full name is not being disclosed for safety reasons, says Taliban fighters burned his father’s home to the ground on Monday in punishment for his service to coalition forces.

Volunteers sought to help integrate former Afghan interpreters being evacuated to Canada

Former Canadian embassy employee says he fled Afghanistan after Taliban attack, urges Ottawa to extricate his family

He is staying with relatives in Afghanistan and, like two other former interpreters The Canadian Press spoke with who are already in Canada, fears for the safety of his extended family as the Taliban seizes swaths of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is also very dangerous for them to live here,” Rahim said of his parents, sister-in-law and four nephews and nieces aged 11 to 23.

“If they capture any person of my family, I am sure they will get revenge on them.”

Government officials have told him he must provide documentation of the destroyed home to prove his parents are under threat, he said, but the property is in a district now controlled by the Taliban and effectively inaccessible to those on the run.

On Wednesday the Immigration Department released an application form to be filled out within 72 hours, but veterans groups say it is not clear whether applicants’ siblings, parents and extended family members under threat from the Taliban will be eligible for resettlement.

However, in an e-mail sent to interpreters from the federal government and obtained by The Canadian Press, the government said the program applies only to “Afghans who were integral to Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan” and their family members.

Family members are defined as a spouse or common-law partner, child aged 21 or younger, or an adult child who “has depended substantially on the financial support of the parent since before attaining the age of 22.”

“That’s just not how the Taliban is drawing lines on who’s included versus who’s not,” said Andrew Rusk, co-founder of advocacy group Not Left Behind.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you start thinking about these restrictions, these timelines and these barriers, you’re putting a significant volume of lives at risk. And the moral leadership isn’t coming from the government right now; it’s coming from the veteran community, and that doesn’t feel right,” said Rusk, whose sister was Canada’s first female soldier to die in combat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday the government’s priority remains helping Afghan staff and their immediate families.

“But I can highlight at the same time that we are continuing to expand the family reunification programs available to all immigrants and permanent residents to Canada, and this is something that we will continue to look at,” he told reporters in St. John’s, N.L.

The Immigration Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Robin Rickards, a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2010, said he and other current and former soldiers have been swamped with emails and phone calls for help with the newly released application from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Published in English, it requires up to 10 different document scans and demands Adobe Acrobat in a country with low literacy rates and patchy internet service.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are literally drowning, because rather than consult the people who have actually been working on the ground, once again the federal government decided that they were going to go with whatever process they felt was appropriate” he said.

“Had they contacted any of the individuals who were involved with this before they launched this, we could have guided them on how to structure an orderly process that wouldn’t have created chaos on the ground.”

The new immigration measures, first rolled out Friday by a trio of cabinet ministers, followed growing concern and frustration within Canada’s veterans’ community after the sudden withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in recent weeks emboldened the Taliban to ramp up its offensive.

The freshly captured territory includes parts of the southern province of Kandahar, where the Canadian military spent the longest amount of time during its 13-year mission in the country and fought its bloodiest battles since the Korean War.

Canada lost 158 soldiers and seven civilians in Afghanistan before the military was withdrawn in 2014, most of them to hostile action by the Taliban.

Now the veterans say those Afghans who supported them as well as their families are facing the threat of retribution as the Taliban expands its reach and looks to exact revenge on collaborators.

Story continues below advertisement

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government will fast-track the resettlement of Afghans who previously worked with the Canadian military and embassy and are now at risk from the Taliban. He say those who will be eligible for the special immigration measure include former interpreters and translators who worked with the Canadian military and cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.