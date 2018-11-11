Canadians mark solemn Remembrance Day in Ottawa and other cities

Open this photo in gallery Peter Weal, a retired army captain, salutes as he participates in Remembrance Day ceremonies in Halifax. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A tightly packed crowd has gathered in the nation’s capital for the national Remembrance Day ceremonies, marking 100 years since the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is attending the ceremony on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Paris today, attending Armistice Day ceremonies with dozens of other world leaders, marking the conclusion of the “war to end all wars.”

Participants in Ottawa have gathered under sunny skies and below-zero temperatures at the National War Memorial to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of Canadian men and women who have given their lives in conflicts around the world.

Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette is also in attendance, having just returned from a trip to Belgium for commemorative events. She greeted military veterans and special guests in attendance with friendly respects before the ceremony kicked off with a children’s choir leading the crowd in singing the national anthem.

At 11 a.m., a sombre silence was broken by the beginning of a 21-gun salute and the deep tolling of a bell marking the solemn occasion.

A flyover of five CF-18 Hornet aircraft from Cold Lake, Alta., also flew over the crowd at the National War Memorial in a “missing man” formation.

Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau accompanied Sajjan at the ceremony, and was joined by Senator Peter Harder, chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon representing Veterans Affairs Canada and Thomas D. Irvine, national president of Royal Canadian Legion.

The national silver cross mother this year is Anita Cenerini of Winnipeg, whose son, Thomas Welsh, died May 8, 2004, three months after returning from his mission in Afghanistan. He was the first Canadian soldier to die by suicide after serving in the war in Afghanistan.

Earlier today, crowds of people filled the square at Halifax’s Grand Parade to mark the occasion.

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since.

The Halifax gathering is one of many being held across the country to mark the toll that war has taken on Canada’s military personnel and their families over the last 100 years.

In Montreal, members of Canada’s armed forces marched in to the sound of a beating drum.

Later today, Dominion carillonneur Andrea McCrady will play the bells in Parliament Hill at sunset as part of an initiative organized by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Bells will ring out as night falls in one place after another across the country, including at city halls and places of worship, on military bases and ships, and at ceremonies to honour veterans who served during the First World War.

McCrady will play “The Last Post” on the Peace Tower carillon, followed by striking the largest bell 100 times, at five-second intervals, which represents the moment in 1918 when bells across Europe tolled as the war came to an end.

In Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told a crowd assembled in front of the provincial legislature that “Canadian heroes span every conflict and every generation.”

He spoke after a Remembrance Day ceremony that saw as many as 500 troops march towards Queen’s Park while John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” was read aloud.

Ford says his government is forever grateful for the sacrifices soldiers have made, and noted that they are doing “what we can” to make their lives a little easier.

He says that includes planned legislation that would “ease the burden” on Ontario’s Royal Canadian Legion halls by ensuring they pay no property tax.

In Montreal, the blast of cannons pierced the air while veterans in the crowd saluted as the band played “O Canada” and dignitaries read prayers and poems as a tribute to those who died in armed conflicts.

Retired major general Denis Thompson says Remembrance Day ceremonies are important and cathartic to those who have served.

He says he spends the two minutes of silence remembering the names of the 25 Canadian soldiers who died under his command in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009.

The veterans at the ceremony included 94-year-old Second World War veteran Frederick “Tex” Dawson, who laid a wreath on the cenotaph on behalf of McGill University.

The former artillery soldier says his strongest battlefield memory is running into the barn where his fellow soldiers were sleeping to tell them the war was over.