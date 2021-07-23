 Skip to main content
Case of man charged in the death of Toronto police officer put over to Aug. 13

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The case of a man charged in the death of a Toronto police officer has been put over to next month.

Umar Zameer, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const Jeffrey Northrup.

The 55-year-old police officer was struck by a car in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall on July 2 while investigating reports of a robbery in progress.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have alleged the collision was an intentional and deliberate act.

Zameer’s case was put over to Aug. 13 following a brief court hearing on Friday.

Northrup’s funeral was held last week and drew officers from across the country to Toronto.

