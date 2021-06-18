 Skip to main content
Canada

CBC sets new diversity requirements for independent productions

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The CBC logo is projected onto a screen during the CBC's annual upfront presentation in Toronto on May 29, 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

CBC says it will only commission new programs in which nearly a third of the key creative team is made up of members of under-represented communities.

The public broadcaster says the diversity initiative announced Friday immediately applies to all independently produced scripted and unscripted series on television and streaming.

The same rules apply to in-house productions, but the vast majority of CBC’s scripted and unscripted series are produced externally by independent producers.

CBC says at least 30 per cent of key creative roles on independent productions must be filled by individuals who are Black, Indigenous, people of colour or people with disabilities.

It says the criteria for what constitutes a key creative role will vary depending on the genre, but examples include writers, directors and principal performers.

The broadcaster says the commitment will be part of all CBC contracts with independent producers. It says current CBC series will also be required to lay out “action plans” about increasing representation on existing productions.

It adds that the effort builds on a 2019 commitment to “ensure that at least one of the key creatives in all scripted and factual commissioned programs will be held by a person from a diverse background” by 2025.

The majority of CBC’s 2021-2022 programming slate meets that first goal, says the broadcaster, and some series exceed the new 30 per cent target.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

