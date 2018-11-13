 Skip to main content

Canada Ceremony marks signing of historic Lubicon Cree land deal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ceremony marks signing of historic Lubicon Cree land deal

Bob Weber
LITTLE BUFFALO, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Lubicon Lake First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan signs a historic land deal in Little Buffalo, Alta., on Nov. 13, 2018.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A ceremony in northern Alberta Tuesday marked the end to a decades-long fight for recognition that attracted international attention to the poverty of the Lubicon Lake First Nation.

The Lubicon were missed in treaty negotiations in the late 1800s and fought for 40 years for a land settlement that would bring much-needed housing, better education and health care.

Dignitaries from the federal and Alberta government were in Little Buffalo on Tuesday as Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan officially signed off on the deal in front of smiling band members who packed the community’s gym and applauded long and loud.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s only appropriate that we’re here in Little Buffalo school because (what) we’re doing here today impacts all of these students, all of the children that are going to school here, all of the children that have yet to be born,” Laboucan said.

The Lubicon gained a global stage when they held a protest at the Calgary Olympics in 1988 and blockaded roads into the disputed area to draw attention to their plight. A United Nations committee and Amnesty International criticized Canada for its treatment of the First Nation.

Laboucan said people still talk about past disputes and things that happened in the community.

“That’s over. It’s time to move on and we have moved on.” he said. “I thank the people of Lubicon for being able to do that.”

After they were missed by British officials negotiating Treaty 8, the Lubicon spent decades in limbo, even after the federal government agreed in 1939 that they deserved title to their land.

The issue stagnated until the 1970s when oil and gas companies began carving through local traplines. By then, the Lubicon were so poor that diseases such as tuberculosis were a problem.

The deal includes about 245 square kilometres of land and $113 million to rebuild Little Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, said no agreement can fully right the wrongs the Lubicon faced, but it is important to start making amends.

“Some may say that this has been a long time coming. That would be a gross understatement,” she said Tuesday. “This is not about patience. This is about the incredible persistence of your people to have your rights recognized and implemented.”

Bennett said the Lubicons’ fight awakened Canadians – and others – to the responsibility of recognizing inherent and treaty rights.

“Your fight became almost a talisman of what the fight for Indigenous rights was and meant, not only to Canada, but to the world.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said she remembers learning about the Lubicon when she was still a child.

“I thought about how kids from Lubicon Lake my own age must have felt knowing … that such a basic and obvious justice had been denied them and their parents, and their grandparents, and so many who came before them.”

Story continues below advertisement

One woman said after the ceremony that she had moved away for a few years when she was younger because conditions were so bad. She said she was living in a house that had black mould which made her baby sick.

But things have been improving in the last five years, she said, adding that she is grateful for the deal, even though she having trouble letting it sink in after so many years.

Laboucan said in an earlier interview that the real work is just beginning. The settlement money is already tagged for essentials such as decent housing, a new school and an elders care facility.

Laboucan credited former chief Bernard Ominayak for his advocacy that let companies know the Lubicon had an interest in the land and discouraged them from working there.

It was Ominayak who led the protest at the 1988 Winter Games.

“If that hadn’t been the case, we wouldn’t be here,” said Laboucan. “A lot of credit has to go to previous chief Bernard Ominayak and council, and all the chiefs before him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ominayak did not appear to be at Tuesday’s signing.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019