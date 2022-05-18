Photos of Chantel Moore are displayed at the coroner’s inquest into her death, in Fredericton, on May 17.Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

The pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg.

Moore was killed by a police officer in Edmundston, N.B., on June 4, 2020, during a wellness check, after police say she advanced toward the responding officer while holding a knife.

Pathologist Dr. Marek Godlewski is testifying on Day 3 of the coroner’s inquest in Fredericton into Moore’s death, and he told jurors she died of gunshot wounds.

Twice during this morning’s testimony Moore’s mother, Martha Martin, became emotional and had to be helped out of the room.

Forensic toxicologist James Wigmore told the inquest today that Moore had five beer’s worth of alcohol in her system when she was killed, adding that she would not have shown any serious signs of intoxication.

The coroner’s jury is expected to make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances.

