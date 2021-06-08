 Skip to main content
Chief medical officer of health for Interior Health Authority arrested on sex charges

KELOWNA, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The chief medical officer of health for the southern interior of British Columbia has been arrested on sex charges.

Alberta RCMP say Albert de Villiers, who is 52, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Cpl. Curtis Peters says de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna Tuesday based on a warrant issued in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Grande Prairie RCMP say in a release that the charges follow allegations that occurred between 2018 and 2020 involving a child that were investigated by its Special Investigative Unit.

Police say he remains in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.

Officials with the Interior Health Authority could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dr. De Villiers was the medical officer of health for Alberta’s North Zone until July 2020 before taking the post in B.C.

