China’s foreign ministry is warning Canada it could face “grave consequences” from “adventurist or provocative moves” after the Canadian military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its aircraft that are monitoring North Korea’s compliance with United Nations sanctions.

Further, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested these patrols by Canadian and allied aircraft were illegal.

“The UN Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions,” Mr. Zhao told reporters at a Beijing media briefing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response, defended the patrols that are part of a United Nations-sanctioned mission and warned Beijing that pilots on both sides are in danger of behind hurt or killed by its behaviour.

“China’s actions are irresponsible and provocative in this case, and we will continue to register strongly that they are putting people at risk while at the same time not respecting decisions by the UN to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea,” he told reporters during a press conference in Ottawa with Chile’s president Monday.

Relations between Canada and China remain in what former Canadian ambassador David Mulroney recently described as a “deep freeze” after Beijing jailed two Canadians for more than 1,000 days in an apparent act of retaliation. China was upset over Canada arresting a Chinese Huawei executive over a U.S. extradition request.

Last month Canada announced it was barring Huawei gear from this country’s 5G networks. China’s ambassador to Canada has been absent from his post for four months in China and Canada has been without an envoy to China for about six months.

Separately, Australia this past weekend revealed its military aircraft are also being targeted for harassment by Chinese warplanes.

Australia’s defence department said a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft on May 26 intercepted an Australian P-8 surveillance aircraft that it said was on “routine maritime surveillance” in international airspace above the South China Sea.

“The intercept resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew,” the Australian defence department said in a statement.

Defence Minister Richard Marles later added that the Chinese jet flew very close in front of the RAAF aircraft and released a “bundle of chaff” containing small pieces of aluminum that were ingested into the Australian aircraft’s engine.

