City of Humboldt unveils plans for tribute centre, roadside memorial at site of Broncos bus crash

Open this photo in gallery A makeshift memorial for victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335, near Tisdale, Sask., on Oct. 27, 2020. Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

A Saskatchewan city says it has a plan to permanently commemorate the deadly Broncos bus crash.

The announcement by the City of Humboldt comes on the eve of the third anniversary of the crash, which claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 13 others.

The plan includes a $25-million tribute centre, which is to have a gallery honouring the victims as well as an arena and a fitness and physiotherapy area.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says money for the project has to be raised and it will be at least a couple of years before construction gets underway.

A second committee is looking at a roadside memorial at the crash site, where a semi truck went through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus.

The city says there are some obstacles to having a memorial at the rural intersection, including power lines and road access.

Humboldt’s deputy mayor calls the tribute centre another step in the healing process for everyone.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.