British Columbia’s CleanBC program, which encourages a reduction in emissions across industry as a whole, has won an award at the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

A Sunday news release from the province’s environment ministry says the program was awarded most creative climate solution by the Under2 Coalition, a global alliance of state and regional governments committed to climate action in line with the 2015 Paris Accord.

It says the CleanBC program uses two complementary initiatives to encourage industries to reduce emissions.

The first uses a portion of the carbon tax paid by emitters to contribute to projects that reduce greenhouse gases in areas such as mining, pulp and paper, cement, agriculture, and oil and gas.

It says the second one reduces carbon tax costs if an industry can show they are among the lowest emitting in the world for their sector.

The ministry says B.C. has set greenhouse gas emissions targets for oil and gas of up to 38 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030.

