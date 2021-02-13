Contagious variant of COVID-19 now identified in all 10 provinces as P.E.I. logs case

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Contagious variant of COVID-19 now identified in all 10 provinces as P.E.I. logs case

Nicole Thompson
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King speaks after announcing a cabinet shuffle in Charlottetown, Thursday, Feb.4, 2021.

John Morris/The Canadian Press

A contagious variant of COVID-19 has now made its way to all 10 provinces in Canada, officials announced Saturday as the nation’s top doctor warned yet again of the dangers of lifting public health restrictions at this stage of the pandemic.

Prince Edward Island confirmed its first case of the variant that originated in the United Kingdom on Saturday in a patient who was first diagnosed on Feb. 4 and has a history of international travel.

“We’ve been bracing for this reality. This news is not unexpected. And in fact we are the last province to record a case of the U.K. variant,” Premier Dennis King said.

Story continues below advertisement

He noted that this case is one of only two that are active in the province.

“This is a great reminder for us not to take our fortunate and unique P.E.I. situation for granted. As we have seen in other provinces, things can change quickly. To keep doing the things we have been doing is of utmost importance,” King said, echoing advice long offered by Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

She’s been urging the provinces for weeks to keep strong public health restrictions in place, even as the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across the country.

She repeated that message in a written statement Saturday, citing the presence of variants of concern — the one that was first detected in the U.K., as well as others first found in Brazil and South Africa.

“We need to maintain the strictest vigilance in our public health measures and individual practices,” Tam said. “This will help to prevent these variants from reaccelerating the epidemic and making it much more difficult to control.”

Even so, Manitoba headed into its first weekend of relaxed public health orders after lifting a number of restrictions on Friday.

Officials there announced Saturday that there was a trend of “concerning case numbers” in the northern community of Cross Lake First Nation, prompting a new public health order for residents to stay in their homes or immediately adjacent areas.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement posted Friday on the community’s website said there were 45 active cases there, including 15 involving children.

Manitoba logged 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as one added death.

Ontario was also gearing up to reopen parts of its economy following a stay-at-home order that was put in place in January.

Twenty-seven public health units will re-enter the province’s tiered, colour-coded system of restrictions on Tuesday, with just Niagara Region entering the grey “lockdown” classification which allows businesses to open at 25 per cent capacity.

The rest of the regions fall elsewhere along the scale that moves from red — the second strictest level behind the grey — through green, with lighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings at each stage.

Only Toronto, Peel and York regions will remain under the stay-at-home order in the coming week.

Story continues below advertisement

The province counted 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 19 more deaths linked to the virus. It identified 22 more cases of the variant first found in the U.K., for a total of 297.

Quebec, meanwhile, reported 1,049 new cases of the virus, and its death toll rose by 33.

Farther east, New Brunswick officials counted 16 new cases of COVID-19, while those in Nova Scotia added two.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 26 more cases of the virus following a recent surge of infections in the St. John’s region. That sudden spike prompted the cancellation of in-person voting in the province’s general election hours before voters wer slated to go to the polls.

Public health officials also announced tighter testing and self-isolation protocols for rotational workers coming in and out of the province in a bid to bring case numbers back under control.

To the west, Saskatchewan reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 and four added deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta logged 305 new infections and 15 associated deaths in the past 24 hours. And Nunavut reported five new cases in the territory’s only active COVID-19 outbreak, in the remote community of Arviat.

There have been 264 cases of the novel coronavirus in the region since it counted its first case in November, and nine were active on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies