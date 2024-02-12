Open this photo in gallery: Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., on March 28, 2023.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquiry set to open today will probe the deaths of both a Quebec provincial police sergeant killed on the job last March and her assailant who was killed by fellow officers.

Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed on March 27 while trying to make an arrest in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Her partner was also injured in the attack.

Isaac Brouillard Lessard, the man accused of killing her, was shot dead by police and had a history of mental health issues, having been found not criminally responsible at least five times for past offences.

The public inquiry will take place in Trois-Rivieres, Que., halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, and will be presided over by coroner Gehane Kamel.

Provincial Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel called for the public inquest to seek recommendations that will improve how authorities respond in the future.

Last month, the Crown announced no criminal charges would be laid against the officers stemming from the police killing of Brouillard Lessard.