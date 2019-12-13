 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Couple found dead in Saskatchewan home died in murder-suicide, say RCMP

Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

RCMP say a couple who had been going through a divorce are dead after a murder-suicide in a town in west-central Saskatchewan.

Police say officers in Kindersley received word that shots had been fired inside a home shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The bodies of David Michael Gartner, who was 66, and his 64-year-old wife, Elsie Gartner, were discovered about five hours later when police used a robot to enter the residence, RCMP spokesman Cpl. Rob King said Friday at a news conference in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

King said a long-barrelled gun was seized and investigators believe Gartner shot his wife before killing himself.

“The couple had never come to the awareness of the RCMP for any type of domestic violence situation,” he said.

One of the couple’s adult daughters, who had arrived at the home with her mother, fled when shots were fired and contacted police.

Officers surrounded the area and issued an emergency alert that included an advisory that students and staff remain inside all schools in the town.

“The entire time our officers were on scene, there was no movement and no sounds from the house,” said King.

The decision to release the couple’s name was made in part because they were well-known in the community, he added.

“A tragedy of this scale … there’s no play book on how to deal with it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies