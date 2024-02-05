With Canada’s colder weather comes respiratory virus season, with flus and RSV circulating alongside the COVID-19 virus that remains with us. While Canadians learned a lot about how to protect themselves from illness over the course of the pandemic, new information released by health care practitioners can help inform decisions, from availability of flu shots to any changes in COVID protocols.

The latest news

Cases of invasive group A strep continue to rise in Canada, with New Brunswick health officials saying last week five young people in the province have died as a result of the rare, severe bacterial infection. This comes after B.C. health officials disclosed that four children under age 10 have died as a result of invasive group A strep infections since mid-December, while in Ontario, six people under 18 died from the infections in the last three months of 2023. Experts say people who are battling respiratory viruses are more susceptible to invasive group A strep infections, and are urging people to stay up-to-date on all vaccines and take other precautions to prevent the spread of viruses.

Health officials say avian flu was likely responsible for the deaths of about 30 geese that were found on the waterfront in Kingston, Ont. in recent days. Avian flu outbreaks have become more common in Canada in recent years. While it’s possible for avian flu to cross over into humans, it is a relatively rare occurrence.

Flu shots

Flu shot clinics and programs are running across the country, with appointments available for anyone six months and older.

Newfoundland; Prince Edward Island; Nova Scotia; New Brunswick; Quebec; Ontario; Manitoba; Saskatchewan; Alberta; British Columbia; Yukon; Northwest Territories; Nunavut

Flu outlook in Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada reports that flu activity is at or below expected levels for this time of year and that no region in the country is experiencing widespread activity. There were more than 4,200 lab-confirm cases of the flu recorded in Canada during the week that ended Jan. 27, although that only represents a portion of cases across the country, as most people don’t get tested.

The latest PHAC Flu Watch report also states that there were 81 hospital admissions related to the flu during the week ending Jan. 27, which included seven ICU admissions and less than five deaths. The report says 47 pediatric patients were admitted to hospital because of the flu in the week that ended Jan. 27, but the agency has not released an age breakdown or the number of children who have died as a result of the flu this year.

COVID-19 boosters

The three authorized vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax, protect against the XBB.1.5 subvariant of COVID and should provide good protection against the related EG.5 family. The reformulated mRNA shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are approved for anyone six months and older. Novavax’s shot is approved for those 12 and up.

COVID vaccine information for the provinces and territories can be found here:

Newfoundland; Prince Edward Island; Nova Scotia; New Brunswick; Quebec; Ontario; Manitoba; Saskatchewan; Alberta; British Columbia; Yukon; Northwest Territories; Nunavut

Hospitalizations for COVID

There were 3,663 patients in hospital as a result of COVID during the week that ended Jan. 30, which represents a slight decrease from the week before, according to PHAC. Of those, 172 were admitted to the ICU.

Current health guidance for COVID

Symptoms of COVID can vary, but generally include: sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling feverish, chills, fatigue or weakness, muscle or body aches, new loss of smell or taste, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. According to Health Canada, you may start experiencing symptoms anywhere from one to 14 days after exposure. Typically, symptoms appear between three to seven days after exposure.

Health Canada advises following the testing guidelines provided by your local public health authority if you have symptoms or have been exposed to a person with COVID. If you test positive, immediately isolate yourself from others, including those in your household, and follow the advice of your local public health authority on isolation requirements.

How to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses are spread from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces, so it’s important to protect against both forms of transmission. Health Canada recommends wearing a medical mask or respirator, washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects. If you feel sick, stay home and limit contact with others.

Wondering about natural cold and flu remedies? Our health columnist took a look at whether or not they work.