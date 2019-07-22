 Skip to main content

2019-07-22

Crime rate rose in 2018 but Canada still safer than a decade ago, StatCan says

Crime rate rose in 2018 but Canada still safer than a decade ago, StatCan says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago.

The severity of crime also rose by two per cent, according to the agency’s statistical formula.

The agency says the increase was driven by more cases of fraud, sexual assault, shoplifting and other thefts.

But there were fewer break-ins and robberies.

The homicide rate also declined.

The finding is based on data from by Canadian police forces, so it doesn’t include crimes that weren’t report to police.

