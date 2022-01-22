A package of Evive-branded "Immunity" smoothie mix is seen in an undated handout photo. The government of Canada has issued a recall for the product because it includes raw elderberries, which are a potential source of poisoning by hydrogen cyanide.HO-Government of Canada/The Canadian Press

Evive Nutrition Inc. is recalling its Immunity Super Functional Smoothie because it contains raw elderberries that may cause cyanide poisoning.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall of the product sold online was triggered by consumer complaints, noting there have been reported illnesses associated with the product.

The agency says raw elderberries naturally contain cyanogenic glycosdies, which can release cyanide after being eaten.

It says that while the body can process small amounts of cyanide, larger amounts can result in poisoning and could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

The agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of other products.