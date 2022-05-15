David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder, is photographed after a press conference held by Innocence Canada in Toronto on Oct. 9, 2019.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of a 1969 murder he didn’t commit, has died. He was 69.

Mr. Milgaard, who was more recently a relentless advocate for the wrongfully convicted, was admitted to hospital in Calgary on Saturday after he fell ill. His sister Susan Milgaard confirmed that he died early Sunday morning of pneumonia, and that doctors determined he did not have COVID-19. His family declined to comment further.

In May of 1969, Mr. Milgaard was arrested for the murder of nursing assistant Gail Miller in Saskatoon. She was killed on her way to work. At the time, Mr. Milgaard was a free-spirited 16-year-old hippie who had been travelling through the city with friends. He was convicted of the crime in 1970, aged 17, but maintained he was innocent.

It was only in 1992, after his mother Joyce Milgaard spent decades working to win his freedom, that he was released from prison. The federal Justice Minister, Kim Campbell, asked the Supreme Court to review new evidence that pointed to a new suspect – the serial rapist Larry Fisher, who was renting a basement apartment from one of Mr. Milgaard’s friends at the time of the murder.

Subsequent DNA tests proved in 1997 that Mr. Fisher murdered Ms. Miller, and Mr. Milgaard was formally exonerated.

After his release from prison, Mr. Milgaard became a passionate advocate for other wrongfully convicted people, even though he found it intensely difficult to revisit his own experiences. At speaking events, he was known to warn people that the same miscarriage of justice could happen to them. And he lobbied for the creation of an independent board of review to review cases.

Mr. Milgaard had two children – a daughter and a son – and a wife from whom he had lived apart for several years.

