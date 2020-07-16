 Skip to main content
DHS confirms Canada, U.S. extending mutual ban on non-essential travel until at least Aug. 20

WASHINGTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian maple leaf is seen on The Peace Bridge, which runs between Canada and the United States, on July 15, 2020.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says Canada and the United States have agreed to extend their mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries until Aug. 20.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the news in a tweet earlier today.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to so-called “discretionary” travel like vacations and shopping trips since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the continent in mid-March, an agreement that had been set to expire July 21.

The extension comes with COVID-19 resurgent across the U.S. – cases are on the rise in all 50 states, and southern states like Florida, Arizona and California are facing a fresh crisis with overcrowded hospital wards, refrigerated truck trailers serving as makeshift morgues and another shortage of personal protective medical gear.

The escalating emergency has also exposed a deep divide between Canadians dead-set against reopening the border and U.S. lawmakers in northern border states who continue to press both countries for a blueprint for doing exactly that.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the extent of the pandemic in the U.S. a “constantly evolving” situation, but won’t say whether officials have considered extending the border restrictions beyond the standard 30-day window.

“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, (the Department of Homeland Security) will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug. 20,” Wolf tweeted.

