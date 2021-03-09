 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Doctor tells inquiry that Lionel Desmond needed psychotherapy

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna and daughter Aaliyah.

Handout

An inquiry heard today that two months before former soldier Lionel Desmond killed three family members and himself, he sought help from a family doctor in eastern Nova Scotia.

Desmond’s medical care is at the centre of the provincial inquiry, which is trying to determine why he fatally shot his wife, daughter and mother inside their home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3, 2017.

The inquiry heard today from Dr. Ranjini Mahendrarajah, who met with the Afghanistan war veteran at Guysborough Memorial Hospital on Nov. 2, 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Mahendrarajah says Desmond, then 32 years old, complained he wasn’t sleeping properly because of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, which included flashbacks and nightmares.

The doctor says Desmond was pleasant, polite, calm and did not appear to be suffering from acute symptoms, though she says he did complain his medications weren’t working.

She says aside from medication, it appeared the former infantryman was not receiving any other treatment, which is why she says she wrote a letter referring him to the psychiatric clinic at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

That letter was addressed to Dr. Ian Slayter, a psychiatrist who has told the inquiry Desmond appeared to be “falling through the cracks” of the province’s health-care system.

Mahendrarajah told the inquiry today it was clear Desmond needed psychotherapy but wasn’t receiving that level of care.

She says her patient did not tell her about the previous treatment he received after he was diagnosed with PTSD while serving in the military in 2011, or after he was medically discharged in 2015.

“He needed further treatment and assessment,” she said, adding that the killings four years ago shook the small communities in Guysborough County.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t speak for everyone … but this touched everyone in the community is some way,” she testified. “Nobody expected this to happen.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies