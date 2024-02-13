Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement and answers questions at a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., Feb. 13, 2024.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will introduce legislation next week that would require a referendum before any future provincial government introduced a “carbon tax” or “cap-and-trade” plan to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

The Premier and his Finance Minister, Peter Bethlenfalvy, were at a gas station in Mississauga on Tuesday to announce the plan, one of a list of measures they say will be included in an omnibus bill next week to be labelled the Get it Done Act.

Mr. Ford cancelled Ontario’s “cap-and-trade” emissions-reduction system, established by the previous Liberal government, when he was first elected in 2018 – triggering the application of the federal government’s carbon-pricing scheme in its absence. The Ontario system was designed to impose a hard reduction on carbon pollution but allow companies to trade emissions credits in order to meet it.

The Ontario Premier has since regularly railed against the resulting federal “carbon tax,” unsuccessfully challenging it in court along with Alberta and Saskatchewan and requiring anti-carbon-tax gas pump stickers that were later ruled unconstitutional. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, leading in many opinion polls, has vowed to scrap Ottawa’s carbon-pricing system.

Mr. Ford used his announcement on Tuesday to attack new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, the former mayor of Mississauga and a former Liberal MP, suggesting she would bring in her own carbon tax if her party formed government in the next election, which is not scheduled until 2026.

“If you look up when she was an MP in Ottawa, she was the Queen of the carbon tax,” Mr. Ford said. “She was up there cheering the carbon tax. It makes things more unaffordable for people.”

Ms. Crombie accused Mr. Ford of desperation and seeking to distract Ontarians from the worsening state of the economy and a court ruling on Monday that confirmed his law limiting wage hikes for public-sector workers was unconstitutional. She also pointed to Mr. Ford’s previous moves to cancel rebates for electric vehicles and hundreds of green energy contracts.

“Let’s be clear: Doug Ford would sooner drag Ontario backwards just to enrich his well-connected insiders, than come up with a climate plan of his own,” the Liberal Leader said in a statement. “He’s cost Ontario families real money by cancelling proven programs like the electric-vehicle rebate, conservation programs and incentives for energy-efficiency retrofits.”

Mr. Ford also repeated his plea for the federal Liberal government to scrap its carbon pricing scheme or extend the recently added break for home heating in Atlantic Canada to other provinces.

Asked by a reporter if he did not support action to stop climate change, Mr. Ford insisted his government had done more than any other to reduce emissions, touting aid for major steelmakers to switch from coal-fired to electric furnaces, his public-transit expansion plans and recent multi-billion-dollar announcements to expand nuclear power.

“It’s not you have to radical on one side or radical on the other, you can be environmentally conscious and friendly, and create jobs,” Mr. Ford told reporters.

The province has said it is on track to hit its target to reduce emissions by 30 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030 – although the majority of that reduction is due to the previous Liberal government’s phase-out of coal power plants. The federal Liberal government has since called for a more ambitious 40-per-cent target.

According to 2021 numbers from the province’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), carbon emissions produced by Ontario’s power system are projected to rise over the next decade the province is forced to rely more on natural gas plants while aging nuclear reactors go offline for refurbishment.

In 2021, the province’s Auditor-General issued a scathing report on the Ford government’s initial greenhouse-gas emissions plan, saying it was not supported by “sound evidence” and still counted on reductions from Liberal initiatives the PC government had cancelled.

Ontario would not be the first province to pass legislation requiring a referendum before tax increase. Alberta passed a much broader law last year requiring a referendum before any hike to personal or corporate income taxes.