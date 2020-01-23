Dozens of Ontario criminal convictions at risk following Court of Appeal ruling on juries

Dozens of serious criminal convictions will be thrown out in Ontario after the province’s highest court ruled that a judge erred in implementing new jury-selection rules in a first-degree murder case, resulting in the need for a new trial.

At the same time, the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the constitutionality of the new rules, which remove from both defence lawyers and prosecutors the power to veto a number of prospective jurors with no explanation, a power known as peremptory challenges.

The federal government brought in the ban on peremptory challenges last year in an attempt to ensure fair representation of Indigenous people on juries. The change followed a high-profile 2018 acquittal of a Saskatchewan farmer in the shooting death of an Indigenous man, in a case in which a defence lawyer appeared to use his peremptory challenges to keep Indigenous people off the jury. The peremptory-challenges ban was a late addition to a sweeping bill aimed at speeding up the justice system.

But the federal law setting out the new rules did not say whether the ban, which took effect on Sept. 19, applied only in new cases or to cases already in the system, where juries had not been selected yet. Nearly alone in Canada, Ontario judges ruled that the ban applied retroactively.

Pardeep Chouhan, a trucker, was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of fellow truck driver Maninder Sandhu, and his jury-selection occurred on Sept. 19. Mr. Chouhan’s lawyer, Dirk Derstine, urged the court to use the previous rules, but Ontario Superior Court Justice John McMahon decided that the new rules should be applied. He said the rules simply changed long-standing procedures, but did not affect the rights of the accused man.

The Ontario Court of Appeal said in a 3-0 ruling on Thursday that Justice McMahon was wrong: procedural changes can affect rights. And in the case of Mr. Chouhan, it did. “The removal of his right to challenge 20 jurors peremptorily deprived him of a valuable tool to select an impartial jury,” Justice David Watt wrote, supported by Justice David Doherty and Justice Michael Tulloch. In ordering a new trial for Mr. Chouhan, the appeal court also said the new rules should not be applied retroactively in other cases – which means new trials will needed.

“Potentially hundreds of cases will be impacted by this decision,” Daniel Brown, a criminal defence lawyer in Toronto, who was not involved in the cases, said in an email. He called it “unbelievable” that the federal government did not spell out whether the new rules applied only to new cases.

