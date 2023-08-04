Open this photo in gallery: Police have arrested a man following what they say were unprovoked machete attacks on four people in northeast Edmonton.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Police have arrested a man following what they say were unprovoked machete attacks on four people in northeast Edmonton.

Officers responded to a call Monday and discovered two women and a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say an investigation led them to another home where they believe the attacks occurred.

Another man was discovered in a nearby vehicle with a critical stab wound.

Bobby-James Lavallee, who is 33, of Prince George, B.C., is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and breaches of conditions.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the machete as it may still be near the scene.

They say it’s kukri-style knife, which has a distinctive curve in its blade.

