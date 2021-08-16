Esteemed Global News anchor Peter Trueman had roots in print journalism

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Obituary

Esteemed Global News anchor Peter Trueman had roots in print journalism

Fred Langan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Former journalist Peter Trueman.

Courtesy of Global News

Peter Trueman, who died on July 23 in Toronto at age 86, was the original news anchor for Global News and was a widely respected Canadian broadcast personality during the 1970s and 1980s. Far more than a talking head, he came to the job with a solid background as a print reporter – he covered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 for the old Montreal Star – and he knew television news and documentary production from his years at the CBC.

William Peter Main Trueman was born on Christmas Day in 1934, in Sackville, N.B., to Jean (née Miller) and Albert Trueman. His father was a high school teacher and an academic administrator at the University of New Brunswick, who went on to work the University of Manitoba and later the University of Western Ontario and Carleton University. The elder Mr. Trueman became a major cultural figure as the first national director of the Canada Council and posts at the National Film Board and CBC.

His father’s succession of jobs meant young Peter went to school in Sackville, Fredericton, then Winnipeg. He started university at UNB and transferred to Carleton University in Ottawa when his family moved there. At Carleton, he became obsessed with James Joyce’s novel Ulysses and never graduated. Instead, he landed a job at the Ottawa Journal as a general gofer in the newsroom when he was about 20. He must have impressed somebody because he soon became a junior reporter.

Story continues below advertisement

At the Ottawa Journal, he met Eleanor Wark, the managing editor’s secretary. By this time he was working as an overnight police reporter.

“So our courtship took place from 5 p.m., when I finished work, until 9, when he started work,” Eleanor Trueman recalled. The couple married in Ottawa and then moved to Montreal, where Mr. Trueman started work at the Montreal Star, the largest English-language daily in the city. He was in his early 20s in 1957 when the Star sent him to New York to become a U.S. correspondent. His wife said she thought she, “had died and gone to heaven.”

Open this photo in gallery

Global News TV anchors Jan Tennant and Mr. Trueman in 1982.

Courtesy of Global News

From New York and later Washington, Mr. Trueman covered the United States, interviewing celebrities, covering the United Nations and the dramatic 1960 presidential election where John F. Kennedy defeated vice-president Richard Nixon. But the most dramatic ongoing story was civil rights and the marches, murders and violent police actions against demonstrators in the southern United States. Mr. Trueman saw Birmingham, Ala., police chief Bull Connor attack demonstrators. He wrote about how the police stood aside as locals beat civil-rights protesters known as Freedom Riders.

“He was shocked and revolted by what he found in the south,” Mrs. Trueman said. “That was a story that really mattered to him.”

After five years in the United States, Mr. Trueman returned to Canada to work for the Toronto Star. He was there for about three years and worked briefly as national director of the United Nations Association in Canada. He soon returned to journalism, working at the CBC. An experienced print reporter, he soon learned the techniques of matching words to pictures.

After a few years, he was named the CBC’s chief news editor. He was in that job during the 1970 October Crisis, when the Front de libération du Québec kidnapped British diplomat James Cross and Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Laporte, who was later killed.

Mr. Trueman was impressed with the coverage of the bilingual Montreal reporter Peter Daniel, and in 1971 named him as the CBC’s Paris correspondent.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peter was really approachable. You could talk to him; it wasn’t like he was the boss and you were the underling,” Mr. Daniel said.

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Trueman, right, and Mitch Azaria on the Firth River in the Yukon, 1997.

Good Earth Productions

The pinnacle of Mr. Trueman’s career was when he became the anchor at Global in 1974, then a new television network. He was hired by Bill Cunningham, who knew him from the CBC.

“I hired him after I heard him narrate a program on the CBC. He had a fine voice and was a great writer and excellent broadcaster. He was a good-looking guy and very fit,” Mr. Cunningham recalled.

At the end of his newscast, Mr. Trueman would give a short commentary, which always ended with the phrase: “That’s not news, but that, too, is reality.” The line was written by Mr. Cunningham, and Mr. Trueman was never that happy with it. His ideal would have been all news, no commentary.

In private life, Mr. Trueman was modest and found fame uncomfortable. He was embarrassed when on vacation in London. He was riding up an escalator with his wife in Selfridges department store when a Canadian on the down escalator recognized him and shouted out his “that, too, is reality” line. “Peter just cringed at that. He didn’t enjoy the celebrity aspect of his job,” his wife said.

One thing that made his commentary popular with the public was that it was even-handed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peter did not have a political point of view. And he gave Global the gravitas it needed. We called him the preacher in the newsroom,” said Ray Heard, who succeeded Mr. Cunningham as vice-president of news at Global. “Peter had a wonderful way with people. He was never confrontational. And he mentored a lot of younger people in the newsroom.”

Open this photo in gallery

The Global News team. The pinnacle of Mr. Trueman’s career was when he became the anchor at Global in 1974, then a new television network.

Courtesy of Global News

Global hired a second anchor to work with Mr. Trueman, Jan Tennant, who had been the first woman to read the news on CBC’s The National.

“Peter was an absolute gem on the desk. I know he presented himself to the public as a serious man, but he was wonderful to work with,” Ms. Tennant said. “I think Peter relaxed in our format. He didn’t like the idea there was a performance involved in news. And, of course, there is. You have to do things on cue.”

The two were a ratings success, Mr. Heard said, as Canada’s first male-female anchor team.

While he was still reading the news at Global, Mr. Trueman wrote Smoke and Mirrors: The Inside Story of Television News in Canada, a 1980 book that was highly critical of his industry.

“It’s seldom that one of TV’s own goes further and bites deeper than its critics,” Blaik Kirby noted in his review of the book in The Globe and Mail. Mr. Kirby described Mr Trueman as “perhaps the ideal person to write a book on the inside story of television news in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trueman quit drinking early in life and, for the last 51 years, was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Half a century ago, drinking was a regular part of life in journalism, including at the CBC, where he was working when he quit. Mr. Trueman used to speak at AA meetings and would go to prisons to talk about alcoholism to inmates.

When Mr. Trueman left his news-reading job at Global in 1988, he and his wife moved to Amherst Island, a bucolic spot in Lake Ontario connected by ferry to Bath, Ont., near Kingston.

Mr. Trueman had been retired for about five years when one of the young men he had mentored at Global News went to visit him on Amherst Island. Mitch Azaria worked as a junior in the newsroom.

“At Global, I was at the bottom of the food chain, but Peter was approachable,” Mr. Azaria said.

That day, Mr. Azaria told Mr. Trueman that his tiny production company – run by Mr. Azaria and his wife – had sold the idea of a series on Canada’s National Parks to the Discovery Channel, but there was a competition with some big players.

“Peter was in right away. And we won the contest because of what Peter brought to it,” Mr. Azaria said. It was the perfect job for him since he loved wildlife and conservation.

Story continues below advertisement

The team produced 70 programs named Great Canadian Parks that ran on the Discovery Channel for five years, and for much of that time, it was a top-rated program. Mr. Trueman was the face of the program and the main writer.

“Peter loved it. He figured it was the best job he ever had,” Mrs. Trueman said.

One thing he loved about it was travelling to so many remote parts of Canada.

“I bet he’s seen more of Canada than any person on the planet,” Mr. Azaria said.

Like his signature closings on the Global newscast, Mr. Trueman ended his park pieces with a short homily. Here is the one from Ellesmere Island:

“Most of us will never be in a wilder place than this. Ellesmere Island National Park Reserve is not just north of 60 but north of 80. Flying here is very costly, and visitors must bring with them everything they’re going to need during their stay. The nearest store and the nearest doctor is nearly 1,000 kilometres away, three to four hours by air. But this does not seem to worry visitors unduly. They’re too caught up in the power and the mystery of the place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trueman later did some consulting for documentary projects. In 2001, he was named an officer of the Order of Canada, as was his father before him.

All his life Mr. Trueman was a keen photographer. He was tall, at 6 foot 5. “Apart from home, he never had a bed that fit him,” Mrs. Trueman said. It was a problem for a man who spent so much time on the road.

After 23 years, the couple left Amherst Island a dozen years ago and moved to Toronto to be closer to their children.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Trueman leaves their children, Anne, Mark and Victoria, as well as 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies