Canada Evacuation alert issued for 206 properties as wildfire grows in southern Okanagan

Evacuation alert issued for 206 properties as wildfire grows in southern Okanagan

The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning in British Columbia’s southern Interior doubled in size over a 24-hour period to about 2.5 square kilometres.

More than 100 people, supported by aircraft and heavy equipment, are battling the blaze that broke out Aug. 4 north of Oliver.

The fire activity had calmed late Monday, but that could change as Environment Canada forecasts the heat will remain in the low- to mid-30s through the week, with no rain forecast until Saturday.

An evacuation alert prompted by the fire was issued Monday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen which covers 206 properties north of Oliver.

Steep and rocky terrain is complicating firefighting efforts and the wildfire service says a structure protection specialist and incident management team are at the scene.

Cool and damp conditions in July kept a lid on the wildfire risk across B.C.

