Evacuation order expanded to homes in rural Saskatchewan municipality as wildfire continues to grow

Open this photo in gallery Water droppers battle an out of control forest fire, near Prince Albert, Sask., on May 18, 2021. DAVID STOBBE/Reuters

Another evacuation order has been issued as a large wildfire continues to grow near Saskatchewan’s third-largest city.

The provincial emergency communications centre issued an alert this morning for the Berg subdivision in the Rural Municipality of Garden River, which is just outside Prince Albert.

It says the fire is threatening residents and they must leave the area immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents who can get out of the area on their own are asked to use Highway 2 south and go to the Margo Fournier Centre in Prince Albert to register.

The fire began about four kilometres northeast of Prince Albert on Monday afternoon and continued to grow yesterday due to dry conditions and strong winds.

A state of emergency was declared later that day for Prince Albert and the Rural Municipality of Buckland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many more homes are affected in the latest evacuation order, but the fire had forced out people from at least 50 homes yesterday.

The city of about 40,000, which is about 140 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, is no stranger to wildfires, but Prince Albert’s mayor said yesterday that this blaze is worryingly close.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.