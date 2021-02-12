 Skip to main content
Canada

‘Everything is a mess’: N.L. partial election mired in uncertainty

Sarah Smellie
St. John's, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin sit prior to a TV debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John's on Feb. 3, 2021.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The last day of an election campaign is typically packed with high-energy, high-visibility events to wrangle in a few last votes.

But Rhonda Simms, a first-time candidate in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial election, is spending her last day on the campaign trail at home, staring at a screen. “I never thought in a million years that everything would be so unorganized and confusing and unsafe,” she said in an interview Friday.

“Everything is a mess.”

Simms, a Progressive Conservative candidate in the central Newfoundland riding of Lewisporte-Twillingate, is running in a part of the province where residents were still heading to the polls Saturday – but she said she wishes that weren’t the case.

Simms suspended her in-person campaign Friday, when she found out someone who had visited her campaign office had recently tested positive for COVID-19. She’s calling for the vote to be suspended across the rest of the province, just as it was for the Avalon Peninsula – home to nearly half Newfoundland and Labrador’s 40 ridings.

Voters learned Thursday the province would be run by a caretaker government for at least two more weeks after chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk delayed in-person voting on the Avalon Peninsula because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Noting that chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has said the outbreak would likely spread beyond the capital region, Simms said delaying the election in the rest of the province is the only safe and fair thing to do.

“This past week … we have had three major snowstorms,” Simms said. “Because of that, there are people in this community that I fear have not gone to get tested.” The closest spot they could get swabbed for COVID-19 is more than 45 minutes away, she added.

In a letter to party leaders Thursday morning, the chief electoral officer insisted the power to delay an election lay with Fitzgerald, but later that day, during a public COVID-19 briefing, Fitzgerald said she had sought legal advice and had learned it wasn’t her call to make.

A day later, it still wasn’t clear what the legal ramifications of the decision may be, or even if campaigning can continue beyond Friday and up to the day of the rescheduled vote – which hasn’t been set.

In a virtual news conference Thursday evening, Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey said it was his understanding that campaigning would stop. “Our operating assumption is that would be the case,” he said, adding that his party was waiting for more information from Chaulk.

When asked why he thought there was so much confusion and blame, Furey said, “I think part of it has to do with the unprecedented circumstances that we’re in. But it’s our understanding that Mr. Chaulk, once the election is called, that Mr. Chaulk governs the election.”

Furey also said it was his understanding his caretaker government, which by convention exercises limited power, will remain in place until the election can be fully held.

Chaulk’s communications staff said he was unavailable for media questions on Friday, but that he might release a statement addressing some of these questions Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Elections NL has extended the deadline for voters to request mail-in ballots and is encouraging everyone to vote this way, “to ensure the ability to participate in this election.”

As for Simms, she tried to reach out to her constituents virtually on Friday while hoping they wouldn’t have to vote the next day. “This is not the right time for an election,” she said, adding: “Someone has to step up to the plate and make that decision.”

