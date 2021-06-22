Excessive prison sentence for woman who killed abusive husband calls justice into disrepute, lawyer says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Excessive prison sentence for woman who killed abusive husband calls justice into disrepute, lawyer says

Jana G. Pruden
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Alberta defence lawyer is asking the province’s Court of Appeal to reconsider an 18-year prison sentence for a woman who killed her abusive husband, saying the term – which has sparked outrage around the country – is unfit and, if it stands, will bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

Defence lawyer Mona Duckett described an “visceral and immediate” outpouring of reaction to the sentence, including multiple editorials, statements from women’s shelters and experts in the field of domestic violence, and a petition that so far has drawn nearly 24,000 signatures.

“This is a unique case because you have the opportunity ... to glimpse the reaction of informed members of the public,” she told the three-person Alberta Court of Appeal panel over a video conference on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Helen Naslund, a grandmother of eight, was sentenced in October, 2020, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of her husband at their rural Alberta home in September, 2011.

During the sentencing proceedings, the court heard that after suffering serious domestic violence for nearly three decades, Ms. Naslund shot her husband in the head while he slept, carefully disposed of his body and vehicle, and reported him missing to RCMP.

The couple’s son, Neil, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping her dispose of the body.

The appeal is unusual because Ms. Naslund was sentenced based on a joint submission between the Crown and her previous defence lawyer, Darin Sprake. But Ms. Naslund’s new counsel, Ms. Duckett, told the Court of Appeal the judge’s role was not simply to “rubber stamp” the joint submission, but ensure the term meets the principles of sentencing. One of those principles holds a sentence should not bring the justice system into disrepute or cause a “reasonable, informed person” to lose confidence in the courts.

But Jason Russell, arguing the appeal for the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, told the court there is no basis to reject the 18-year sentence, and noted that the standard for interfering with a joint submission is “exceptionally high.”

Ms. Duckett had argued there is significant motivation for an accused to plead guilty to manslaughter rather than risk a life sentence for murder, along with a parole ineligibility that could be as high as 25 years. But Mr. Russell said the Crown made significant concessions in the plea deal as well. He said the Crown had a “very strong” case against Ms. Naslund, and that the circumstances were “as near to murder as you can get as a manslaughter.”

“There really isn’t the evidence you need to conclude that she’s acting out of self preservation in this case,” he said. “There are killings in the domestic context that are still murder. You might be mad at your spouse for the abuse you’ve suffered, but that doesn’t mean that it’s self defence. And if you kill that person in anger or revenge, it’s murder.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Naslund appeared from the Edmonton Institution for Women, and sat quietly at a table throughout the proceedings.

An agreed statement of facts put before the court at sentencing confirmed a long history of abuse by the deceased over 27 years against his wife, including violence, gunplay, and coercive control. It also recounted Ms. Naslund’s depression, suicide attempts and fear for her safety, as well as her sense of helplessness and concern for her children.

Ms. Duckett said Justice Sterling Sanderman’s characterization of the homicide as ”a callous, cowardly act on the vulnerable victim in his own home” showed he had viewed the sentencing through an “inappropriate and gendered lens.” She noted there was no reference to Ms. Naslund as an abused woman in the sentencing decision.

Even taking into account the aggravating factors, such as the disposal of the body, Ms. Duckett says the sentence is significantly longer than what abused women have faced in other similar cases. She is asking the Court of Appeal to impose a shorter sentence, but has not specified how long it should be.

The Court of Appeal panel, made up of Justices Thomas Wakeling, Kevin Feehan and Sheila Greckol, reserved decision on the case.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies