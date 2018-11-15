 Skip to main content

Canada Families of victims in Ontario triple homicide appeal to public for information

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Family members of three Six Nations residents who police say were victims of a triple homicide are appealing to the public for information about their deaths.

Both Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police were staying tight-lipped about the deaths, which were discovered on Nov. 4.

They say the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson were found “with a stolen truck” that was abandoned in a field in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

They say Miller was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death.

Police have not released the cause or time of deaths for the three people, who they describe as a close group of friends.

Family members say the homicides have been devastating for the community and are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

