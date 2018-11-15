Families of victims in Ontario triple homicide appeal to public for information

Family members of three Six Nations residents who police say were victims of a triple homicide are appealing to the public for information about their deaths.
Both Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police were staying tight-lipped about the deaths, which were discovered on Nov. 4.
They say the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson were found “with a stolen truck” that was abandoned in a field in Middlesex Centre, Ont.
They say Miller was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death.
Police have not released the cause or time of deaths for the three people, who they describe as a close group of friends.
Family members say the homicides have been devastating for the community and are calling on anyone with information to come forward.
