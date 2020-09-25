 Skip to main content
Federal MP Marwan Tabbara’s criminal case adjourned until end of October

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Federal MP Marwan Tabbara’s criminal case is now adjourned until the end of October.

The 36-year-old MP from Kitchener was arrested April 10 and charged with two counts of assault, as well as one of breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and one count of criminal harassment.

Marwan Tabbara is seen in this official House of Commons portrait in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2019.

Tabbara was elected as a Liberal in 2015 and 2019 but left the caucus to sit as an Independent in June after the charges became public.

There is a publication ban covering details of the case.

Tabbara’s lawyer told a virtual courtroom in Guelph, Ont., this morning that the defence is having “productive discussions” with the Crown attorney.

She requested a one-month adjournment which was granted until Oct. 23.

