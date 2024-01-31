Open this photo in gallery: A framed photo of Lionel Desmond. The triple-murder suicide raised questions about whether the family had access to domestic violence intervention services, and the level of support provided to Mr. Desmond after he returned from Afghanistan in 2007.Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

An inquiry into the 2017 triple-murder suicide of an Afghan war veteran found there was a lack of information sharing between the military and health-care professionals who interacted with retired Corporal Lionel Desmond in the days leading up to when he fatally shot his wife Shanna, 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and mother Brenda in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Judge Paul Scovil delivered the long-delayed and exhaustive Desmond Fatality Inquiry final report Wednesday morning, noting in particular that information flow is crucial so firearms officers can ensure safety across the country. That was among the findings as Judge Scovil made 25 recommendations to improve supports for veterans and their families, expand access to health care services for African Nova Scotians, and to strengthen the applications and licensing processes for firearms.

“It is impossible to say with certainty that had my recommendations been in place when Corporal Desmond left the military, no suicide or homicides would have occurred. But we can say that they could have possibly helped avert the tragic events of January 3, 2017,” said Judge Scovil in a statement.

What happened to Lionel Desmond? An Afghanistan veteran whose war wouldn’t end

On that day, Mr. Desmond, 33, calmly purchased a firearm from a hunting store and headed to a nearby logging road. He parked his vehicle and entered the back door of the home where his estranged wife lived with their daughter in the small rural community of Upper Big Tracadie. Within a few minutes, he shot his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah in the heads, and his mother Brenda, 52, in the upper back, before turning the gun on himself.

The triple-murder suicide rocked the close-knit African Nova Scotian community and stunned the nation, raising questions about whether the family had access to domestic violence intervention services, and the level of mental-health care and support provided to Mr. Desmond after he returned from the Afghanistan war in the summer of 2007. The infantryman with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment based in CFB Gagetown, N.B. had been released from the Canadian Forces only 18 months prior to the killings.

The corporal was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011, four years after he took part in two particularly bloody tours in Afghanistan in 2007. Family and friends had long complained he did not get adequate support and care when he returned home to Nova Scotia in 2015.

There had also been escalating marital problems between the couple, who had been living separately, with Mr. Desmond in Oromocto, N.B. and Shanna Desmond living at her family home in Upper Big Tracadie while studying to obtain a nursing degree at St. Francis Xavier University. Days before the killings, Mr. Desmond’s wife told him she wanted a divorce after a fight on New Year’s Eve that resulted in hours of screaming and ended with the veteran breaking furniture. Hours before she was fatally shot by her husband Shanna Desmond called a domestic violence crisis line to learn how to file a peace bond and ask whether it would cover her daughter, the inquiry heard.

A 2017 Globe and Mail investigation chronicled a long list of systematic failures Mr. Desmond faced while seeking stability and treatment for complex post-traumatic stress disorder prior to the killings, leading to calls for an inquiry into the deaths.

The following year an inquiry under the province’s Fatality Investigations Act was ordered.

The inquiry examined whether Mr. Desmond and his family had access to appropriate domestic violence intervention services, and whether health care and social services providers he interacted with were trained to recognize post-traumatic stress disorder or domestic violence, and whether he should’ve been able to obtain a firearm licence. The inquiry also investigated the circumstances of Mr. Desmond’s release from a local hospital on the day before the killings, and whether health-care staff faced restrictions accessing his federal military medical health record.

The inquiry sat for 56 days over several years, due in part to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and included testimony from 70 witnesses.

One of Judge Scovil’s key recommendations was that the province advocate that the federal government have a case manager assigned to veterans transitioning out of the forces. The inquiry heard that it took Veterans Affairs Canada six months to appoint Mr. Desmond a case manager after he was released from the military, during which time his mental stability crumbled.

Some of the other recommendations include that: