Fines coming after large rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba, province says

Open this photo in gallery Cameron Friesen at a daily briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, on Aug. 27, 2020. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says fines are being issued following a large outdoor rally against COVID-19 restrictions Sunday in Winnipeg.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen says two people were fined at the event, and more fines are likely as the investigation continues.

The rally saw several hundred people congregate and listen to a series of speakers denounce public health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Enforcement officers did not disrupt the event but Friesen says they were among the crowd and collected evidence including video footage.

Weekly enforcement statistics from the province show a sharp rise in the number of tickets issued in the week that ended Sunday, but there’s no detailed breakdown showing which are related to the rally.

The Opposition New Democrats say enforcement must be stepped up to prevent pandemic case numbers from growing, and to show people that following the rules is important.

