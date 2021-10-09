Fire at temporary camp near downtown Winnipeg hits hydro lines, but no injuries

Fire officials in Winnipeg say a blaze at a temporary camp near the city’s downtown was large enough to damage nearby power lines and threatened surrounding structures.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says in a news release the blaze occurred Friday evening in the 100 block of Higgins Ave. and several improvised structures were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

It was brought under control within about 20 minutes and while the heat from it damaged hydro lines, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The 100 block of Higgins Ave. was also the area of another fire at a temporary encampment in February, where an explosion and blaze left one person dead.

The site is also close to the Winnipeg Fire Fighters Museum.

