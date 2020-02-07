 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Fire preventing investigators from accessing train derailment site in rural Saskatchewan, TSB says

GUERNSEY, Sask.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Smoke rises from a fire at the site of a CP Rail train derailment, near Guernsey, Sask., on Feb. 6, 2020.

NAYAN STHANKIYA/Reuters

The Transportation Safety Board says a fire continues to burn at the site of a train derailment in Saskatchewan and investigators can’t access the site.

It says one investigator has arrived on the scene near Guernsey, about 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, and another is on the way.

The Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying crude oil jumped the tracks early yesterday, causing the blaze and sending thick black smoke into the air.

Story continues below advertisement

About 85 residents were evacuated from homes in the agriculture community.

Hours later, the federal government ordered lower speed limits for all trains carrying large amounts of dangerous goods.

Another fiery derailment happened 10 kilometres from the site on the same set of tracks in December, leaking 1.5 million litres of oil.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies