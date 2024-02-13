With Canada’s colder weather comes respiratory virus season, with flus and RSV circulating alongside the COVID-19 virus that remains with us. While Canadians learned a lot about how to protect themselves from illness over the course of the pandemic, new information released by health care practitioners can help inform decisions, from availability of flu shots to any changes in COVID protocols.

We’ll be publishing an update on respiratory virus season each week. Looking for more information on the topic that you don’t see here? E-mail audience@globeandmail.com to see if we can help you.

The latest news

Influenza continues to loosen its grip on Canada. The latest FluWatch report from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows flu activity levels as of the week ended Feb. 3 were similar to the week before, and were either within or below expected levels for this point in the season. Both influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) appear to have peaked in late December.

COVID-19 activity levels are stable or decreasing in Canada, according to PHAC. Wastewater testing, which looks for evidence of the virus in sewage, shows either no change or a decrease in the viral signal at most testing sites in the country. The number of Canadians in hospital with COVID-19 is also holding steady at around 3,500, which is down from highs of nearly 4,600 in late November.

Flu shots

Flu shots are still available across the country, and experts say it’s not too late to get one. Appointments are available for anyone six months or older. Find out about clinics and availability for each of the provinces and territories here:

COVID boosters

The three authorized vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax, protect against the XBB.1.5 subvariant of COVID-19 and should provide good protection against the related EG.5 family. The reformulated mRNA shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are approved for anyone six months or older. Novavax’s shot is approved for those 12 and up.

COVID-19 vaccine information for the provinces and territories can be found here:

Flu outlook in Canada

In the week ended Feb. 3, the proportion of tests for influenza that came back positive was 12.5 per cent. This percentage, known as the positivity rate, has been holding steady for four weeks now, according to PHAC, and is below historical averages for this time of year. Most cases identified so far this season have been influenza A (H1N1), but the number of cases of influenza B – which often peaks in spring – has begun to climb.

There were 74 people admitted to hospital with the flu in the week ended Feb. 3, including nine sent to intensive-care units. Since the start of influenza season, 3,523 people have been admitted to hospital with the virus.

Hospitalization for COVID-19

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 across Canada was 3,549 in the week ended Feb. 6, nearly unchanged from 3,546 the week before.

Current health guidance for COVID-19

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary, but generally include sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling feverish, chills, fatigue or weakness, muscle or body aches, new loss of smell or taste, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea. According to Health Canada, people may start experiencing symptoms anywhere from one to 14 days after exposure. Typically, symptoms appear between three to seven days after exposure.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19, Health Canada advises following the testing guidelines provided by your local public health authority. If you test positive, immediately isolate yourself from others, including those in your household, and follow the advice of your local public health authority on isolation requirements.

How to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses

Respiratory viruses are spread from person to person or through contact with contaminated surfaces, so it’s important to protect against both forms of transmission. Health Canada recommends wearing a medical mask or respirator, washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects. If you feel sick, stay home and limit contact with others.