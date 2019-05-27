Ford government introduces legislation ripping up Beer Store deal in Ontario

Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has introduced a bill in the Ontario Legislature that would terminate a deal with the large-brewery-owned Beer Store that prohibits the expansion of beer sales to corner stores.

The move comes after weeks of talks, and an escalating public relations battle, between the government and the quasi-monopoly Beer Store, over Premier Doug Ford’s campaign pledge to allow beer and wine in corner stores, more grocery stores, and big box stores.

It also comes just days after the government’s special adviser on liberalizing alcohol sales, Ken Hughes, submitted a report to Mr. Fedeli on what to do. That report has not yet been made public.

Story continues below advertisement

Industry sources had warned that ironclad language in the Beer Store deal, signed by the previous Liberal government in 2015, would force the government to pay hundreds of millions in damages if it violated it.

But constitutional law experts say it is impossible to bind a provincial government in such an agreement, as it retains its power to simply pass a law declaring any such contract void and eliminating the need to pay any compensation – a move some critics warned would chill other businesses seeking to work with the government.

The bill, entitled An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act With Respect to the Termination of a Specified Agreement, came without any public warning on Monday, on the same day that Mr. Ford announced a temporary climbdown in his fight with Toronto Mayor John Tory and other mayors about cuts to public health, ambulances and daycares.

“The province’s current beer distribution system is owned by three global giants who were handed a sweetheart deal by the previous government, who are more interested in protecting profits than convenience or choice for average people,” Mr. Fedeli told the Legislature on Monday.