 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ford stresses national unity after meeting with Trudeau in Ottawa

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused on the things they agree on during their first meeting since the federal election.

Coming out of the meeting in Ottawa this morning, Ford said it is important to send the message to the rest of the world, especially businesses looking to invest, that Canada is a united country.

Ford said he looks forward to gathering with other premiers in Toronto next month, where he hopes they can “lower the temperature” and work together on shared priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal Conservatives have accused Trudeau of pitting region and against region with measures like the carbon tax and in the October election Trudeau’s Liberals won no seats in Saskatchewan or Alberta. Ford noted he gets along with both Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier Francois Legault and now, as well as Trudeau.

He also said he knows that many of the people voted for his Progressive Conservative party in the Ontario election last year ended up voting for the Liberals in the federal election. The Ontario Tories dominated in the “905” belt of suburban ridings around Toronto in 2018, and the federal Liberals won nearly all of them a month ago.

The sit-down is the latest in a series of in-person talks Trudeau is having with provincial leaders after receiving a minority mandate last month.

Trudeau has already met with leaders including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, both of them leaders of conservative parties. Moe emerged from his meeting aggravated, saying he hadn’t heard anything new from Trudeau that suggested they could get along better.

On the campaign trail, Trudeau frequently tried to warn voters away from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer by linking him to Ford, whose popularity has been sinking in recent polls. Ford largely sat the election out, absorbing the attacks quietly.

Toward the end of a photo opportunity before the meeting, Trudeau and Ford shared a laugh as the premier talked about learning French.

Ford asked Trudeau if he knew any good teachers. Trudeau joked that he used to be one, but is a little busy these days.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter