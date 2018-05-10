 Skip to main content

Ford vows tax cut for middle class as Ontario election campaign enters second day

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Doug Ford says he would implement a tax cut for the middle class if his Progressive Conservatives form government after the June 7 election.

He says the measure would save taxpayers as much as $786 annually.

Ford says those earning $42,960 to $85,923 per year would benefit the most from the measure.

The Tory leader’s promise comes after he announced last month a tax credit for minimum wage earners that would ensure they pay no provincial income tax.

He has also pledged other measures such as reducing hydro rates by 12 per cent, eliminating the cap-and-trade system brought in by the Liberals and a child care rebate of up to 75 per cent.

Ford kicked off the campaign yesterday by promising a new $5-billion for subways in Toronto and a general preference for underground transit.

Ontario's three main party leaders squared off Monday in the first debate before June’s provincial election. Andrea Horwath, Kathleen Wynne and Doug Ford were asked after the debate how they plan to combat criticisms they face. The Canadian Press
