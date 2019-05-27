Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to run as an independent in fall election

Former federal Liberal Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will run as an independent candidate in the fall federal election.

The former justice minister and attorney general made that announcement Monday morning in her Vancouver-Granville riding.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould was first elected in 2015.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould said supporters have urged her to forge on with an inclusive approach to politics.

“They were asking me to keep up the fight, stay involved, “ Ms. Wilson-Raybould said.

But she conceded she faces a tough fight in the riding.

“I know it will not be easy to run a campaign as an independent.”

But she said she will be truly free to express the interests of constituents as an independent.

