Former Manitoba cabinet minister Eileen Clarke gets key government appointment, rejects it

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
From left: Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation Chief Erwin Redsky and former Indigenous affairs minister Eileen Clarke speak to reporters at Winnipeg city hall in 2016.

Steve Lambert/The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has appointed former cabinet minister Eileen Clarke to a powerful financial-oversight committee, only to have Clarke reject the position.

Clarke says she was not aware of her appointment to the provincial Treasury Board, which oversees government spending, and has contacted the premier’s office to say she will not accept it.

Clarke resigned from the Indigenous and northern relations portfolio this month, after Pallister stirred up controversy with remarks about Canadian history.

The premier said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy anything but rather to build communities, churches and businesses.

Clarke’s appointment to Treasury Board was made official and posted online this week, but Clarke says she was only made aware of it after the fact.

Pallister has faced ongoing fallout from his remarks, including the resignations of two Indigenous men from provincial economic development boards.

