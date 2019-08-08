 Skip to main content

Canada Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant accepts adviser job with Ryerson University

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant announced on Facebook Wednesday he will become a special adviser to Ryerson’s president while remaining an MLA for Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

James West/The Canadian Press

Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant has been hired by Toronto’s Ryerson University.

Gallant announced on Facebook Wednesday he will become a special adviser to Ryerson’s president while remaining an MLA for Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

He will advise the Ryerson president on innovation, cybersecurity, and law. Gallant says he will also help the university build a law school.

Gallant lost power last fall after the Liberals failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the tight Sept. 24 provincial election. He announced a few months ago he wouldn’t run in the next election, but he would remain an MLA.

Interim Integrity Commissioner, Charles Murray, says he reviewed Gallant’s contract with the university and approved it, after some changes in the wording.

Backbench and opposition MLAs are allowed to hold other jobs but they cannot be lobbyists or employees within the provincial government.

