Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleads not guilty to two sexual assault charges

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves a police station in Montreal, on May 29, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has pleaded not guilty on two counts of sexual assault.

The ex-politician was not in court today but was represented by his lawyer.

Boisclair is accused of sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on or around Jan. 8, 2014 in Montreal.

No one else has been charged in relation to the alleged assault, despite the fact Boisclair is accused of sexual assault with the participation of a third party.

The case returns to court Sept. 14.

