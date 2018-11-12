 Skip to main content

Canada Four deaths in 24-hour period raise alarm over drugs in Windsor, Ont.

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Four deaths in 24-hour period raise alarm over drugs in Windsor, Ont.

Carly Weeks
Comments

The head of a Windsor, Ont., hospital says she is shocked by a spate of what appear to be drug-related deaths over a 24-hour period last weekend.

“It is a significant escalation in our issue,” Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, said in an interview. “We’ve been battling addiction issues in Windsor for some time. This is extremely alarming to me.”

The Windsor Police Service said Monday four people had died over the weekend in medical emergencies and, while it was too early to confirm the cause of death, “there is a possibility that each case involved the use of illicit drugs while the subject was in a private place."

Story continues below advertisement

Initially, police reported five deaths, but the statement said that, “as a result of timely and effective medical intervention, one subject survived a potential drug overdose.”

In 2017, 36 people died of opioid-related causes in the Windsor region, a rate of 8.7 per 100,000 people, according to information provided by Public Health Ontario. The death rate in Windsor, a city of about 250,000, was similar to the provincial average for 2017, which was 8.9 opioid-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Ms. Kaffer noted that while fentanyl is a problem in Windsor, so is crystal meth. She said she’s waiting to hear more details from Windsor police and paramedics about the events that unfolded over the weekend.

“We don’t want to speculate too far ahead of what the data will tell us. It could very well be that they were fentanyl-[related deaths]. It could very well be that they weren’t.”

Brandon Bailey, a member of the Overdose Prevention Society of Windsor, said the deaths highlight the city’s urgent need for a supervised drug-consumption site.

“It’s definitely devastating,” he said, adding that he likely knows some of the people who died of drug overdoses.

There is no supervised consumption site in Windsor. Health experts say such sites are critically important because they provide a safe place for people to use drugs and receive emergency care in the event of an overdose. They also help connect people to treatment services and some basic medical care. Last month, the Ontario government said it would allow supervised drug-use sites to remain open, but is capping the number, leading to fears that hard-hit communities, such as Windsor and elsewhere, will never get a site.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can save these lives. We just need to work together,” Mr. Bailey said.

Earlier this month, the Overdose Prevention Society of Windsor set up a mock supervised drug-use site, which had harm-reduction kits, a needle exchange and naloxone available to reverse overdoses, but did not allow people to use drugs on site. The purpose was to educate the community and also provide a safe place for people who use drugs, Mr. Bailey said.

“Drug users are human beings," he said. "They need to be treated as human beings.”

The site closed down Sunday night at the request of the owner of the property on which it was located.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019