Four rescued from sinking boat off Nova Scotia; search ongoing for fifth

Rescuers in Halifax say four people from a sinking boat have been brought to safety, and they’re looking for a fifth.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax says it received a call from the boat off the coast of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, and the occupants said they were sinking.

The centre says the call got disconnected, and it immediately sent a helicopter and a military plane out to search.

But it says a vessel in the area found four people in the water, and they’ve since been airlifted to hospital.

The two aircraft, along with several local vessels and a coast guard lifeboat, are now searching for a fifth person who was aboard the sinking boat.

The centre says it will provide updates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.