Four year old boy escapes serious injury after fall from third floor window

Four year old boy escapes serious injury after fall from third floor window

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A little boy is very lucky to have escaped with only a fracture after a heart stopping incident in Surrey, B.C.

The local RCMP say the four-year-old was climbing on some furniture in his third floor residence Saturday afternoon when he slipped and fell against a window screen.

Police say the screen gave way and the boy then plunged three storeys onto a grassy area below the residence on 153rd St.

The most serious injury the child suffered was a fracture, and according to police he is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators also noted they were called to the scene by British Columbia Health Services.

There was no indication any charges were pending, but police did issue a reminder to parents to fully secure their windows and doors to protect young children from the potential dangers they pose.

