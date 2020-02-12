Front-runner Steven Del Duca on track to become next Ontario Liberal leader

Open this photo in gallery Steven Del Duca speaks during the candidate showcase for the Ontario Liberal Party 2020 Leadership Election, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2019. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Ontario Liberal leadership front-runner Steven Del Duca is heading to next month’s convention with 56 per cent of the elected delegates, party officials said Wednesday – making him almost certain to win.

The Ontario Liberal Party says that of 2,084 delegates elected in ridings across Ontario over the weekend, Mr. Del Duca – the former minister of transportation in the government of Kathleen Wynne – won 1,171, or 56 per cent.

The results mean Mr. Del Duca, 47, will likely take on the large task of rebuilding after the party’s disastrous 2018 election result, which reduced it to just seven MPPs after governing the province for 15 years. (It now has six MPPs, and remains without official party status in the Legislature.)

A vote on the first ballot at the March convention of more than 50 per cent would clinch the leadership of the party, which has rebounded in the polls despite its lack of a permanent leader as support for the Progressive Conservatives under Doug Ford and the Official Opposition NDP under Andrea Horwath has appeared to sag.

Now, it will likely be up to Mr. Del Duca to fire up a divided, dispirited party that has struggled to raise money since losing power. He has said he expects attacks to come quickly from his PC opponents, who may highlight his controversial 2016 approval of a GO commuter rail station in his own riding.

A lifelong party activist and former political staffer and MPP for Vaughan who lost his seat in 2018, Mr. Del Duca was seen as the party establishment’s choice. But Liberal Party members across Ontario voted overwhelmingly for his delegates, dwarfing the showings of his rivals – many of whom called for more sweeping changes to the party constitution and policies after the punishment it received from voters.

Toronto MPP Michael Coteau, also a former Wynne cabinet minister, won just 371 delegates. Political scientist Kate Graham, a failed candidate in 2018 from London, Ont., who led a probe of the party’s failings in the 2018 vote, finished third with 273 delegates, surprising many party insiders with a strong showing.

Former Wynne education minister Mitzie Hunter, a current MPP and once thought to be a potential contender, trailed Ms. Graham with just 130 delegates. Failed Toronto-area MPP candidate Alvin Tedjo won 72 delegates, while Ottawa lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth won 25. Another 42 delegates were elected as independents.

Mr. Del Duca’s message in the leadership battle focused on the need to rebuild and start fundraising quickly, in order to do battle with Mr. Ford in the 2022 election.

While now likely reduced to a formality by Mr. Del Duca’s commanding lead, the party’s March 7 convention in Mississauga could also be attended by up to 640 ex-officio delegates, including party executives, riding association presidents and federal MPs and MPPs – all of whom are entitled to vote.

However, Mr. Del Duca also enjoys substantial support in this group. According to his website, he enjoys endorsements from at least 110 ex-officio delegates. (Leadership campaigners estimate, based on past conventions, that only up to 300 such delegates will attend.)

Despite Mr. Del Duca’s overwhelming numbers, there remain two leadership debates, which are still scheduled to proceed.

As unofficial results trickled out over the weekend, Mr. Del Duca issued a statement that read like a victory speech.

“To everyone who worked for a different leadership candidate this weekend: thank you for your hard work and commitment to our party. Our party needs you to stay involved and I will not let you down,” he said.

He then turned his sights on Mr. Ford, with the election just over two years away: “We must defeat Doug Ford in 2022 so that we can invest in public education, public health care, economic prosperity and our environment.”

